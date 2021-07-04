UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $237,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

