UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Buys £10,942.56 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £10,942.56 ($14,296.52).

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Friday. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.60 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a market cap of £231.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06.

Get UIL alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.