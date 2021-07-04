UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 15th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders bought 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

