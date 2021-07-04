Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

