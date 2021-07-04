Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 140,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHT opened at $61.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $841.90 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

