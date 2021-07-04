Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

