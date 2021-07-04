Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $906.70 million to $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

