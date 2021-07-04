UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in UTStarcom during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in UTStarcom by 444.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UTStarcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

