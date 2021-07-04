Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE UTZ opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 300.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

