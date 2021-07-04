Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.07 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

