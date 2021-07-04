Validity Market Capitalization Achieves $11.32 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00007586 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $8,726.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00424824 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,342,877 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,198 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.