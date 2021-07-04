Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.14. 83,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $110.10 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.