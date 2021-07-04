VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ANGL stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,031,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter.

