Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 1,178 call options.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

