Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 1,178 call options.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

