Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,796,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 645,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,667. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

