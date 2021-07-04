Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Up 36.1% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of VTWO opened at $92.50 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.