Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Up 36.1% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of VTWO opened at $92.50 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.