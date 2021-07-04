Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $225.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $225.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

