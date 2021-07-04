Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

