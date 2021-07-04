Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,576.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

