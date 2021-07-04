Vestor Capital LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 337,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,569,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,863,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

