Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,147 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,342,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,083,436. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

