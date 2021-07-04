ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Trimmed by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456,294 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 10,033,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,815,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

