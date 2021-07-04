Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

