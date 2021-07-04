Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $8,982,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

