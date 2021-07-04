Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

