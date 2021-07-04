Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

