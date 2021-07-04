Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 34,050 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Xerox by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

