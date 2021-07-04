Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 12-Month High at $238.67

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $238.67 and last traded at $238.41, with a volume of 212393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

