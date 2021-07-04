Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 147,211 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $128.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

