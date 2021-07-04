Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.