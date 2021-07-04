Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
