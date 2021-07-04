Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

