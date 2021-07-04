Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vontier (VNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.