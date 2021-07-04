Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report sales of $121.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $163.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $748.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $800.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $959.53 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,238. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

