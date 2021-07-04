Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

