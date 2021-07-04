Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,551.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,450.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

