Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 95.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $124,232,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.05 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

