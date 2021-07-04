Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 385.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

