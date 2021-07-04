Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.