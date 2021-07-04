Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $355.49 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $356.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

