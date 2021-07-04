Webcoin (WEB) Market Capitalization Achieves $68,179.31

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Webcoin has a total market cap of $68,179.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.34 or 0.00790724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

