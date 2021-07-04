Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
OBSV stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
