Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

OBSV stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

