Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 79,443 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,443 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rexnord worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

