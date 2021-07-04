Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after buying an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,843 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

