Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

