Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 5,791 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $8,630,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

