Wells Fargo & Company Boosts National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NNN stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

