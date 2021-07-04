Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $104.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

