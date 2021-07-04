Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.19.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.92 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

