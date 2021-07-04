Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $69.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $74.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $345.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591,975 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $4,154,000. Finally, S&T Bank raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 550,198 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

