Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Whirlpool worth $72,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Whirlpool by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $222.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

